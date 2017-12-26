Jackknifed truck causes closure on I-90 in Lake County

I-90 in lake County near State Route 44 on Tuesday morning (Source: ODOT)

In Lake County, a jackknifed truck caused a closure on I-90 eastbound after State Route 44, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The incident was first reported around 10 a.m.

ODOT already reduced speed limits to 50 miles per hour through Lake County on I-90 Tuesday morning because of the hazardous road conditions.

Current conditions on I-90 in #LakeCountyOH have warranted a 50 mph speed limit. #OHwx pic.twitter.com/smirNEBVMJ — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 26, 2017

Lake effect snow squalls moved through Lake and Ashtabula counties, which covered the roads with snow and reduced visibility for drivers.

The snow is coming down in eastern #LakeCountyOH this morning. These two traffic camera shots were taken just second apart and look at the difference in weather conditions! Please be prepared for conditions to change if your travels have you going east today! pic.twitter.com/mvz1PqB8lR — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 26, 2017

