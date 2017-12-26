Jackknifed truck causes closure on I-90 in Lake County - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Jackknifed truck causes closure on I-90 in Lake County

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
I-90 in lake County near State Route 44 on Tuesday morning (Source: ODOT) I-90 in lake County near State Route 44 on Tuesday morning (Source: ODOT)
LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

In Lake County, a jackknifed truck caused a closure on I-90 eastbound after State Route 44, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The incident was first reported around 10 a.m.

ODOT already reduced speed limits to 50 miles per hour through Lake County on I-90 Tuesday morning because of the hazardous road conditions.

Lake effect snow squalls moved through Lake and Ashtabula counties, which covered the roads with snow and reduced visibility for drivers.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates to the developing traffic closure.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Full list of college football bowl games

    Full list of college football bowl games

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 10:38 AM EST2017-12-26 15:38:56 GMT

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

  • Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 5:21 AM EST2017-12-26 10:21:38 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>

  • $253M or $300M, the choice is yours

    $253M or $300M, the choice is yours

    Friday, December 22 2017 3:52 PM EST2017-12-22 20:52:34 GMT

    If you want to be a millionaire for Christmas there's still time to make that happen.

    More >>

    If you want to be a millionaire for Christmas there's still time to make that happen.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly