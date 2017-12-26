Akron Police: Man named Derringer robs gas station with fake gun made out of furniture on Christmas

Akron Police said 48-year-old Jeffrey Derringer used a homemade fake gun to rob a gas station on Christmas before being captured by a Circle K employee and customers.

Employees at the Circle K at 635 North Main Street called police around 2 p.m. after they said Derringer, a known customer, came into the store in with a hooded sweatshirt and started to wave what first appeared to be a rifle in the air.

Derringer, which is also ironically the name of a type of pistol, demanded everyone in the store get down on the floor and empty the cash register, the police report said.

The gun appears to be made out of taped together pieces of furniture, a spring and a pipe, among other items.

Once an employee realized the gun was fake he ran around the corner and confronted Derringer, police said.

Three customers in the store at the time also confronted Derringer, the report said.

Derringer ran from the store and he was chased and caught by the customers and one Circle K employee, who held the suspect until officers arrived, according to the report.

Derringer was charged with aggravated robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.

