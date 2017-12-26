All the return policies you need to know so you can give back unwanted holiday gifts

It turns out you're no longer a size small, or that new video game was for the wrong gaming console, or grandma got you the same sweater this year and it all means it's time to take it back.

Depending on where you have to take it or ship it back, if you have a gift receipt, and when they bought it for you the clock is already ticking.

Some stores give you 30, 60 or 90 days.

Some don't need a receipt. (But don't expect cash back.)

Some need the tags still on them.

Some, and this is pretty cool, have a special timer that didn't start until the day after Christmas because it's possible that present has been sitting under the tree for 60 days.

Here are some links and tips on returns for some of the most popular shopping sites and places.

Amazon

Amazon is one of those retailers that understands your gift may have been purchased, and then sat somewhere for way past their normal 30 day return policy.

"Items shipped by Amazon.com between November 1 and December 31 of this year, may be returned until January 31 of the following year for a full refund," according to their website.

Target

The general policy at target is it must be returned within 90 days.

There are things that can be returned with no receipt, even after they've been opened. For example video games, movies and music. But not airbeds. That's gross.

Macy's

Macy's has one of the longest return periods out there giving you 180 days.

They also have a special holiday clock. According to the website, "Eligible items purchased between November 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017 will have an extended return time frame ending January 31, 2018.

Walmart

Walmart has one of the shorter return policies on items like computers, tablets and drones at 15 days. Other items have to be returned with in 30 days.

Home Depot

Home Depot has one of the more liberal return policies at 90 days. In some cases you don't need a receipt because they can look it up within their computer system.

Dillard's

Dillard's has one of the worst websites explaining its return policy. It uses the 30 day return window.

Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic

All of these stores are owned by the same company and have a 45 day return policy.

Gamestop

One of the bigger video game retailers has a general 30 day return police. It must be returned with the receipt and it can not be opened. Meaning no your kid can't play the game for 29 days, decide he doesn't like it, and get a new one.

