Cleveland keeping warming centers open during extreme cold weather

Cleveland will keep four recreation centers open as warming centers through Saturday, Jan. 6.

Officials are expected to evaluate the weather conditions over the weekend to determine whether the centers should remain open.

Here are the Cleveland warming centers that will remain open through the week because of dangerously cold weather conditions:

Cleveland also is providing residents with the following cold weather safety tips:

Check emergency supply kits

Do you have extra winter clothes, sufficient food and water, extra batteries, flashlights, and a battery or hand-crank radio? What about medications, toys for the kids, pet food, and copies of important information such as numbers for your local utilities? While checking on your own supplies, take some time to check on your neighbors and the elderly. Ensure that all smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home are working properly. Also, remember to keep your cell phones charged in case of a power outage.

Take personal precautions and check on the vulnerable

The cold weather may put a strain on your heart; follow your doctor’s advice about shoveling snow or other strenuous work. Many injuries result from falls on ice-covered surfaces; make sure to keep steps and walkways clean and free of ice. Infants and the elderly are most at risk for cold-related illness; keep in touch with elderly or at-risk neighbors or relatives, making sure they are safe and that their homes are adequately heated.

Dress appropriately in the cold

Almost all cases of hypothermia and frostbite are preventable. If you must be outside, dress appropriately: wear loose fitting layers to provide overall body warmth, a hat, scarf, mittens and boots will provide additional protection from the elements. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs. Keep dry, change wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat. If you suspect hypothermia or frostbite, call 911 immediately; if possible, protect the person from further exposure to the cold, remove any wet clothing and warm without rubbing the affected areas.

Pay attention to snow parking bans

If snow accumulation exceeds 2 inches or more, a Snow Emergency Parking Ban may be enacted. The ban allows plows sufficient time to remove snow and ice and move through city streets at a good pace. When a snow ban goes into effect, stopping, standing, and parking of vehicles will be restricted and prohibited on City streets with posted red and white signs. Anyone who fails to comply will be ticketed and towed.

Don’t Block the Box

Ensure you can move all the way through an intersection before the traffic signal changes. Stopping in the middle of an intersection prohibits oncoming vehicles from passing through that intersection and can result in grid lock. In addition, be aware of traffic control officers who may be outside on the street directing traffic.

Keep Vehicles Clear of Snow

Before driving, remove snow from hoods and roofs of cars, as well as windshields, windows and mirrors, to maintain visibility when driving in winter.

Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather

Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water. Don’t forget or skip planning and preparing for your animals!

CodeRED

Winter weather brings many challenges for our citizens and in order to stay abreast of emergencies during this winter season the City encourages everyone to sign up for CodeRED. It is simple and easy to access. Click HERE and follow the online instructions.

*As a reminder, all recreation centers are open and may be used as a warming location during their regular operating hours.

