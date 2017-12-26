Cleveland opening four 24-hour warming centers because of danger - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland opening four 24-hour warming centers because of dangerously cold temperatures

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

With extremely cold temperatures expected over the next couple of days in Northeast Ohio the City of Cleveland has announced they will open four warming centers that will remain open 24 hours a day for the next two days. 

The area is currently under a Wind Chill Advisory from Tuesday through Wednesday at 11 a.m. 

The city will review weather situations to see if the centers need to remain open past Wednesday. 

Here are the Cleveland warming centers that will remain open all night because of dangerous conditions:

  • Zelma Watson George Recreation Center: 3155 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44104
  • Collinwood Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44110
  • Michael Zone Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44102
  • Lonnie Burton Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44104

