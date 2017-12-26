Second case of fatal bacterial meningitis confirmed in Tuscarawa - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Second case of fatal bacterial meningitis confirmed in Tuscarawas County

The Tuscarawas County Health Department has confirmed a second deadly case of bacterial meningitis.

The first case was reported to the health department on Dec. 15.

The cases are not related, but both have resulted in death.

The health department said there is no reason to believe the victims had any contact with each other.

The victims lived in different parts of the county.

According to a Facebook post from the Tuscarawas County Health Department, preliminary testing shows they were infected with different types of bacteria that can cause meningitis. 

What is meningitis?

Some people are more susceptible to meningitis.

People who experience symptoms of meningitis include:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Headache
  • Stiff Neck/Back 
  • Nausea and/or vomiting 

The health department said people who have these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Health officials want to remind everyone of age appropriate vaccines including vaccines for meningitis and pneumonia.

