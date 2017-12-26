String of carjackings, aggravated robberies in Cleveland Heights

Police are investigating a string of armed robberies and carjackings in the Cleveland Heights area and the possibility they could be connected.

The two carjackings occurred about a week apart, about a half mile away from each other.

In the most recent incident, from Dec 22, a woman police described as elderly, told police that she had left a home on the 2500 block of Norfolk, and got into a rental car.

She said that a man opened her driver side door and pointed a handgun at her.

She said the man told her to get out of the car and two other men approached and stood on either side of the man with the gun.

She told police the thieves took her car and everything in her purse.

Police recovered the car three days later.

About a week before that incident, about half a mile away, a man told police he was walking to his car in the 2300 block of Overlook Road when six or seven suspects walked up to him, one pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The man told police the suspect told him “give me your keys or I will shoot!” The victim told police the suspects stole his car and wallet.

No one was hurt in either carjacking incident.

There were also two aggravated robberies on the east side of the city within the same ten day time frame.

In the 2500 block of Princeton in Cleveland Heights and the 2400 block of Charney in nearby University Heights, two people reported being approached and robbed by two young men with a gun.

The Cleveland Heights police chief told Cleveland 19 that the agency is investigating the possibility that all of the crimes are connected.

The chief also told residents to call police if they feel they are being followed by a strange car.

