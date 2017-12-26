Shoppers pack malls for returns, bargain hunting

The day after Christmas is the biggest day for store returns in the entire year.

Many people pack malls to return gifts they may not like, and many others are looking to exchange those items for something they didn't get on their list.

At SouthPark Mall in Strongsville on Tuesday, crowds were pouring into stores.

While some were there to return, others, like Jose Paris, said they were there to shop.

"Yeah, I'm just here shopping. Right now, I just bought me a hat, but I'm actually shopping for my mom," said Paris.

He's just one of millions of Americans who will spend the day searching stores for slashed prices.

In many countries, including Canada, the day after Christmas is known as "Boxing Day," an official holiday, and one known for its sales.

Some retailers are hoping that taking their cues from this model can help more money stay in store, instead of leaving it.

For some consumers, at least, it's working.

We caught up with Karen Crisler at SouthPark Mall, who said she was there to return some jeans she bought her daughter that didn't quite fit. While she was there, though, she planned to do some more shopping.

"I'm here for the deals," said Crisler.

That includes some Christmas shopping--for Christmas 2018, that is. "I already started my list for next year," said Crisler. "My husband thinks I'm nuts. He says I need to relax."

The National Retail Federation conducted a survey of about 7,000 adults. Nearly half said they plan to do some shopping on December 26th, whether they needed to make returns or not.

