Akron Police looking for suspect accused of killing a man in the parking lot of Luei's Market

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

The Akron Police Department is looking for the suspect accused of killing a man in the parking lot of Luei's Market.

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. outside of the market on Hammel Street.

Investigators the suspect entered store armed with a gun and went behind the counter.

Authorities said he demanded money from the register.

According to a news release from the police department the clerk handed the suspect an unreported amount of cash and the suspect fled on foot.

Police said a customer in the parking saw what happened and sprayed the suspect with a chemical spray while the suspect was leaving the scene.

Investigators said the suspect fired a shot at the victim and went through the Parklane Manor apartments.

Authorities said the victim was struck by the bullet and transported to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.
 

