Police search for gunman accused of killing Akron convenience store customer during robbery

The Akron Police Department is looking for the suspect accused of killing a man in the parking lot of Luei's Market. (Akron Police)

The Akron Police Department is looking for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a man who confronted him during a robbery at Luei's Convenience.

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside of the market on Hammel Street.

Investigators say the armed robber entered the store and stole cash from behind the counter.

According to Akron police, a customer then confronted the suspect in the parking lot when he fled on foot. The customer tried to spray the suspect with mace or pepper spray before the robber shot him and ran off.

Police believe the suspect ran towards the Parklane Manor apartments.

The shooting victim was transported to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.