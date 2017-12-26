40,000 people without power on Cleveland's West Side, CPP said it will take a while to restore power

Traffic lights are out on Cleveland's West Side. (Source WOIO)

Many people are without power on Cleveland's West Side.

Cleveland Public Power said equipment failure at the West 41st Street substation is what is causing the power outage.

CPP said there was a fire at the substation and around 40,000 people are without power.

This transformer is the source of the problem. pic.twitter.com/GeH5A5YoIH — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 27, 2017

The power company said it will take a while to restore power.

Many traffic lights around Cleveland's West Side are out.

Because of the power outage the police department is asking drivers to treat all non-function or malfunctioning traffic signals as stop signs.

All intersections should be regarded as 4-way stops.

Multiple traffic lights out around Cleveland's west side - Ohio City, Gordon Square, Old Brooklyn, Warehouse District, etc. pic.twitter.com/uHts1Chrqr — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) December 26, 2017

Louisa Claire said the phone lines are down.

"It's getting colder by the minute. This is unacceptable and you better be investigating and fixing very quickly," Claire posted in a tweet toward Cleveland Public Power.

Your phone lines are down and it’s getting colder by the minute. This is unacceptable and you better be investigating and fixing very quickly. — Louisa Claire (@Loweeza17) December 26, 2017

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

