Power restored on Cleveland's West Side

Many people were without power for about four hours on Tuesday. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Public Power said the power outage on the West Side has been restored.

Some people are still without power on the West Bank of the Flats.

Cleveland Public Power said equipment failure at the West 41st Street substation is what caused at the outage

CPP said there was a fire at the substation and around 40,000 people were without power.

This transformer is the source of the problem. pic.twitter.com/GeH5A5YoIH — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 27, 2017

Many traffic lights around Cleveland's West Side were out.

Because of the power outage the police department was asking drivers to treat all non-function or malfunctioning traffic signals as stop signs.

All intersections should have been regarded as 4-way stops.

Multiple traffic lights out around Cleveland's west side - Ohio City, Gordon Square, Old Brooklyn, Warehouse District, etc. pic.twitter.com/uHts1Chrqr — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) December 26, 2017

Louisa Hoffman said the phone lines are down during the outage.

"It's getting colder by the minute. This is unacceptable and you better be investigating and fixing very quickly," Hoffman posted in a tweet toward Cleveland Public Power.

Your phone lines are down and it’s getting colder by the minute. This is unacceptable and you better be investigating and fixing very quickly. — Louisa Claire (@Loweeza17) December 26, 2017

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

