Thousands without power on Cleveland's West Side - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Thousands without power on Cleveland's West Side

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Traffic lights are out on Cleveland's West Side. (Source WOIO) Traffic lights are out on Cleveland's West Side. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Many people are without power on Cleveland's West Side.

Cleveland Public Power said they are investigating the cause of the outage.

The power company said they will restore power as soon as possible.

Many traffic lights around Cleveland's West Side are out.

Louisa Claire said the phone lines are down.

"It's getting colder by the minute. This is unacceptable and you better be investigating and fixing very quickly," Claire posted in a tweet toward Cleveland Public Power.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

