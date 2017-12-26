Thousands without power on Cleveland's West Side

Traffic lights are out on Cleveland's West Side. (Source WOIO)

Many people are without power on Cleveland's West Side.

Cleveland Public Power said they are investigating the cause of the outage.

The power company said they will restore power as soon as possible.

Many traffic lights around Cleveland's West Side are out.

Multiple traffic lights out around Cleveland's west side - Ohio City, Gordon Square, Old Brooklyn, Warehouse District, etc. pic.twitter.com/uHts1Chrqr — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) December 26, 2017

Louisa Claire said the phone lines are down.

"It's getting colder by the minute. This is unacceptable and you better be investigating and fixing very quickly," Claire posted in a tweet toward Cleveland Public Power.

Your phone lines are down and it’s getting colder by the minute. This is unacceptable and you better be investigating and fixing very quickly. — Louisa Claire (@Loweeza17) December 26, 2017

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

