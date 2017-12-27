Snowfall in Erie: 62+ inches since Dec. 23 (photos) - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Snowfall in Erie: 62+ inches since Dec. 23 (photos)

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
The snowfall is far from over (Source: Ethan Noertly Instagram/CNN) The snowfall is far from over (Source: Ethan Noertly Instagram/CNN)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The snow continues to fall in Erie, Pa. The area has already seen a record amount over the past few days. 

On Christmas Day alone, an all-time daily record of 34 inches of snow dumped on the area. From midnight to 6 a.m. the following day, 19 more inches accumulated.

Erie, Pa. received more than 52 inches of snow in only 30 hours

In total, the National Weather Service has measured 62.9 inches of snow since Dec. 23 and 97 inches of snow so far in the month of December. Take a look at some of the photos from the area:

A post shared by Gina (@gina_fae) on

The snow hasn't stopped falling in Erie. The area is forecast to see an additional 5 to 10 inches through Wednesday!

