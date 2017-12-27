NBA admits to missing three fouls on LeBron in final 1:12 of game against Warriors

The NBA released its report detailing the final two minutes of the Christmas Day game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

NBA officials admit in the report that the game referees missed three foul calls committed by the Golden State Warriors on LeBron James in the final 1:12 of the game.

From 1:33 remaining in the CLE-GSW Christmas Day game to 24.5 seconds left the NBA says the refs missed three fouls on Kevin Durant and one foul on LeBron James in the last two minute report released today. pic.twitter.com/SFPuGwHIR5 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 26, 2017

According to the report, the refs should have called a foul on the Warriors at the:

01:12 mark - Durant (GSW) makes body to body contact with James (CLE) that affects his SQBR.

00:27 mark - Durant (GSW) makes forearm contact to James (CLE) that affects his SQBR at the start of his drive to the basket.

00:25.6 mark - Durant (GSW) makes contact to James' (CLE) arm and body that affects his driving shot attempt.

Fair or foul on LeBron? Debate ignites on social media over decisive play (watch)

The Cavs eventually lost the game 99-92, but additional free throw attempts by LeBron could have changed the outcome of that game.

What’s the point of the two minute report if it doesn’t change the outcome of the game? — Bre. (@breonna_kiara) December 26, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.