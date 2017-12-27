Drunken driver to be sentenced for hitting 5 cyclists in Clevela - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Drunken driver to be sentenced for hitting 5 cyclists in Cleveland

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Rondell Dungy (Source: WOIO) Rondell Dungy (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, among other charges, will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Rondell Dungy admitted to his crimes in November, just moments before his trial was set to begin.

Dungy was driving drunk on June 3 when he plowed into five cyclists on St. Clair Avenue near East 108th Street.

Dartangnan Reid, 42, Jamel Linsey, 45, Bernadette Luster, 24, Jamelia Luster, 24, and a 17-year-old girl, have all recovered after being treated at University Hospitals for their injuries.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • New program delivers meals to seriously ill in Stark County

    New program delivers meals to seriously ill in Stark County

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:23 AM EST2017-12-27 12:23:21 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    A new organization in Stark County called Compassion Delivered has been piloting a program that will deliver nutritious meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

    More >>

    A new organization in Stark County called Compassion Delivered has been piloting a program that will deliver nutritious meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

    More >>

  • Full list of college football bowl games

    Full list of college football bowl games

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 10:38 AM EST2017-12-26 15:38:56 GMT

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

  • Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 5:21 AM EST2017-12-26 10:21:38 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly