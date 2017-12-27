Drunken driver to be sentenced for hitting 5 cyclists in Cleveland

The Cleveland man who pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault, among other charges, will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Rondell Dungy admitted to his crimes in November, just moments before his trial was set to begin.

Dungy was driving drunk on June 3 when he plowed into five cyclists on St. Clair Avenue near East 108th Street.

Dartangnan Reid, 42, Jamel Linsey, 45, Bernadette Luster, 24, Jamelia Luster, 24, and a 17-year-old girl, have all recovered after being treated at University Hospitals for their injuries.

