Remember these driving tips in winter weather

Severe winter weather can be frightening and dangerous on the roads.

Northeast Ohio has seen treacherous conditions over the past several days with several inches of lake effect snow accumulation, white-out snow squalls, and strong winds.

Here are several tips for staying safe on the roads this winter.

Don't drive if you don't have to.

Don't drive distracted.

No cruise control.

Allow more stopping room in front of you.

Be mindful of black ice, drive slow.

Use lower gears on hills and slopes.

Look ahead and be prepared.

Don't drive impaired.

Buckle up.

