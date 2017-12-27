Remember these driving tips in winter weather - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Remember these driving tips in winter weather

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: CNN) (Source: CNN)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Severe winter weather can be frightening and dangerous on the roads. 

Northeast Ohio has seen treacherous conditions over the past several days with several inches of lake effect snow accumulation, white-out snow squalls, and strong winds.

Here are several tips for staying safe on the roads this winter.

  • Don't drive if you don't have to.
  • Don't drive distracted.
  • No cruise control.
  • Allow more stopping room in front of you.
  • Be mindful of black ice, drive slow.
  • Use lower gears on hills and slopes.
  • Look ahead and be prepared.
  • Don't drive impaired.
  • Buckle up.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • New program delivers meals to seriously ill in Stark County

    New program delivers meals to seriously ill in Stark County

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:23 AM EST2017-12-27 12:23:21 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    A new organization in Stark County called Compassion Delivered has been piloting a program that will deliver nutritious meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

    More >>

    A new organization in Stark County called Compassion Delivered has been piloting a program that will deliver nutritious meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

    More >>

  • Full list of college football bowl games

    Full list of college football bowl games

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 10:38 AM EST2017-12-26 15:38:56 GMT

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

  • Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 5:21 AM EST2017-12-26 10:21:38 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly