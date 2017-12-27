Ohio State trooper, good Samaritans honored for life-saving effo - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio State trooper, good Samaritans honored for life-saving efforts in Grafton Township

ELYRIA, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol honored one of their own and two bystanders at a ceremony on Wednesday for the efforts towards saving a man's life.

When Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Timmothy Hoffman arrived to a call in Grafton Township on July 4, he saw two bystanders, Michelle Dostall and Paul Signorelli, performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to an unresponsive man.

Sgt. Hoffman grabbed the AED from his patrol car and used it on the man until paramedics arrived.

It was later revealed that the man suffered a heart attack while jogging. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was later identified by his wife as Jerry Fowle after she saw a post on social media about an unknown jogger being found.

After more than two weeks in the hospital's intensive care, Jerry has made a full recovery.

The OSHP and University Hospital staff honored Michelle, Paul, and Sgt. Hoffman for their quick actions that saved the life of Jerry.

