After this week, it's only going to get warmer until summer in Northeast Ohio

It's the coldest time of the year in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Based on average temperatures, Dec. 27 marks the start of the coldest time of year in Northeast Ohio.

The bad news is that it's the coldest week of the year, but this year Cleveland is much colder than the average.

The good news is that if today marks the start of the coldest time of the year, it will only get warmer, on average, from here until the summer.

From Dec. 27 to Feb. 3, the average high temperatures are just 34 or 35 degrees with average lows of 23 to 21 degrees.

The forecast in Northeast Ohio is calling for highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. On top of that, the windchill is making it feel even more dangerously cold. Get your full forecast here.

We head for the abyss between Jan. 15-18 when average temps plummet to 34 and 21 respectively.

After then, the thermometer begins to gain popularity by degrees.

So, when do temps top out?

From July 13-24, on average, the mercury soars to a less than sweltering 83 degrees on the high side with morning lows of 65 degrees.

Beyond then we again begin slip slidin' away to where we are today.

