Brite Winter 2018: Lineup announced for Cleveland event in Flats West Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2018 Brite Winter festival lineup has been announced and Clevelanders should get ready to rock out to Atlan Genius, Seafair, Obnox, Herzog and more.

The event was moved to the Flats West Bank a few years ago. This year the event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24.

The music and art festival is free and is returning for its ninth year.

While it is a free event, VIP tickets are available for $45-$195. There are two packages available:

No. 1: Heat Me Up - $45

Enhanced Viewing Near Stage(s)

Heated Tent Access

Private Restroom Trailer

Snacks

Unlimited Hot Chocolate

Exclusive Restaurant Option (for purchase)

Exclusive Bar in VIP Tent (no lines!)

Cellphone charging stations

No. 2: Let it Snow* - $195

Includes all Heat Me Up options for two guests

Hotel room night at the Aloft Cleveland Downtown

Shuttle service to & from Brite Winter Festival and the Aloft Cleveland Downtown

Brite Winter Welcome Basket in room - two hats, coozies and more

Last year, the event drew about 20,000 people to stages set up at McCarthy's, Mulberry's, Music Box Supper Club and the Tenk building.

Art installations will be set up around the area and food trucks will be available.

