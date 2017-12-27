Brite Winter 2018: Lineup announced for Cleveland event in Flats West Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The 2018 Brite Winter festival lineup has been announced and Clevelanders should get ready to rock out to Atlan Genius, Seafair, Obnox, Herzog and more.
The event was moved to the Flats West Bank a few years ago. This year the event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24.
The music and art festival is free and is returning for its ninth year.
While it is a free event, VIP tickets are available for $45-$195. There are two packages available:
No. 1: Heat Me Up - $45
No. 2: Let it Snow* - $195
Last year, the event drew about 20,000 people to stages set up at McCarthy's, Mulberry's, Music Box Supper Club and the Tenk building.
Art installations will be set up around the area and food trucks will be available.
