7 Cleveland restaurants to get spicy food to warm up during this deep freeze (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the coldest week of the year, on average, in Northeast Ohio and lucky us -- Cleveland is seeing way below average temperatures.

Negative temperatures and windchills around -15 are making things unbearably cold in Northeast Ohio.

Some may run to soup or hot chocolate, but if you want to warm up try these seven different Cleveland restaurants for some real heat.

1. Banana Blossom Thai Cuisine

Try the Spicy Pad Thai. It comes in five levels of hotness, but even a level three order provides a fiery experience.

2800 Clinton Ave.

2. The Nauti Mermaid

The spicy fish tacos are made with cumin-spiced whitefish, lime slaw, Pico de Gallo and spicy mango sauce.

(Or, grab a cup or a bowl of jalapeno cream soup with lobster too.)

1378 West 6th St.

3. The Tremont Taphouse

A Bloody Mary counts as food too, right? The drink is described as thick and spicy by many.

2572 Scranton Road

4. Superior Pho

Order anything on the menu and make it has spicy as you want.

3030 Superior Ave.

5. Ohio City Burrito

The hot sauce is no joke. Whether you get a burrito, tacos or a bowl add the fiery hot habanero to give your meal some real heat. If you can't handle the habanero, there's also a red medium-hot salsa.

1844 West 25th St.

6. Dina's Pizza & Pub

Want some hot wings? There are about 12 different sauces at Dina's that pack a punch, but the hottest is the 911 sauce.

5701 Memphis Ave.

7. Hot Sauce Williams

Whether you order chicken, pork, beef or just some fries -- smother it in hot and spicy barbecue sauce.

7815 Carnegie Ave.

