Akron Police make arrest in fatal Luei's Market shooting

The Akron Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jarvell Henderson. (Akron Police)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

The Akron Police Department said it has captured a suspect in a fatal shooting at Luei's Market in Akron Tuesday. 

Police have arrested 27-year-old Jarvell Henderson. He was taken into custody without incident on Akron's west side.

He faces aggravated robbery and aggravated murder charges. 

Police said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday outside of the market on Hammel Street.

Investigators said the armed robber entered the store and stole cash from behind the counter.

According to Akron police, a customer then confronted the suspect in the parking lot when he fled on foot. The customer tried to spray the suspect with mace or pepper spray before the robber shot him and ran off.

Police believed earlier the suspect ran toward the Parklane Manor apartments. Authorities found an out-of-state identification card for Henderson, which led to his arrest today.

The shooting victim, 59-year-old David Dzatko, was transported to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso. 

