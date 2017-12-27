Cleveland Public Power said it might take a week to figure out c - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Public Power said it might take a week to figure out cause of west side power outage

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Many people were without power for about four hours on Tuesday. (Source WOIO)
There was an equipment failure at a Cleveland Public Power substation. (Source Cleveland Public Power)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Public Power said it might take a week to figure out the cause for the west side power outage.

The power company said there was an equipment failure at the West 41st Street substation, the failure caused the outage.

Majority of the power on the city's west side was out on Tuesday night.

Many people were without power for approximately four hours during a stint of bitter cold wind chill temperatures.

The outage was caused by equipment failure at the West 41st Street substation, according to the power company.

At peak, there were approximately 40,000 customers without power, which impacted traffic signals throughout the west side.

Even though the majority of the power was restored, the city of Cleveland and Cleveland Public Power said a feeder tripped after the initial restoration, which caused additional outages for a small section of Cleveland's west side overnight.

“We know that power outages are always inconvenient, but with the extreme cold temperatures they are also dangerous,” said Mayor Frank Jackson. 

To help deal with the  frigid temperatures and widespread power outage impacts, the city of Cleveland opened several 24-hour warming centers.

