Cleveland Public Power said it might take a week to figure out cause of west side power outage

There was an equipment failure at a Cleveland Public Power substation. (Source Cleveland Public Power)

Many people were without power for about four hours on Tuesday. (Source WOIO)

Cleveland Public Power said it might take a week to figure out the cause for the west side power outage.

The power company said there was an equipment failure at the West 41st Street substation, the failure caused the outage.



Majority of the power on the city's west side was out on Tuesday night.

Many people were without power for approximately four hours during a stint of bitter cold wind chill temperatures.

The outage was caused by equipment failure at the West 41st Street substation, according to the power company.

This transformer is the source of the problem. pic.twitter.com/GeH5A5YoIH — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 27, 2017

At peak, there were approximately 40,000 customers without power, which impacted traffic signals throughout the west side.

Multiple traffic lights out around Cleveland's west side - Ohio City, Gordon Square, Old Brooklyn, Warehouse District, etc. pic.twitter.com/uHts1Chrqr — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) December 26, 2017

Even though the majority of the power was restored, the city of Cleveland and Cleveland Public Power said a feeder tripped after the initial restoration, which caused additional outages for a small section of Cleveland's west side overnight.

Here is a portion of the statement we put out earlier:

In addition, a feeder tripped after the restoration leaving a small section of the Westside without power and crews are currently working to restore power to this area.

This remains true, crews are stilling working. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 27, 2017

“We know that power outages are always inconvenient, but with the extreme cold temperatures they are also dangerous,” said Mayor Frank Jackson.

To help deal with the frigid temperatures and widespread power outage impacts, the city of Cleveland opened several 24-hour warming centers.

