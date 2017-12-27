Wadsworth police: Unidentified con woman wanted for defrauding multiple banks

Wadsworth police are searching for this unidentified woman who allegedly defrauded several financial institutions. (Source: Wadsworth Police Department)

The Wadsworth Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman allegedly involved in multiple thefts from Northeast Ohio banks.

These fraud-related thefts occurred in early November, and involved at least three banks in Medina and Summit Counties.

The woman is believed to have multiple tattoos on her upper chest and at least one on her left hand.

She may be from another state as she displayed a Wisconsin ID during the incidents.

No force or threat of force was used to commit these alleged crimes.

Anyone with information on this woman's identity is asked to contact Wadsworth police at 330-334-1511.

