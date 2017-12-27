Hue Jackson will keep his word, says he'll jump in Lake Erie - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Hue Jackson will keep his word, says he'll jump in Lake Erie

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Hue Jackson said he is going to jump in Lake Erie. (Source WOIO) Hue Jackson said he is going to jump in Lake Erie. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Remember before the season when Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said the team would not go 1-15?

He said he would jump in Lake Erie if that happened. 

At a press conference on Wednesday Jackson was asked about the statement.

"I made a statement and got to back it up," Jackson said.

Jackson said it's going to be at his convenience. He hopes a lot of people come out for it.

Money raised from his jump will go toward charity.

The Browns will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 31 in the final game of the regular season.

