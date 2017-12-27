Defend the Land: Cleveland Cavs, Nike unveil new on-court threads

The Cleveland Cavaliers have some new polyester threads.

The new gray uniform, unveiled Wednesday, is designed to represent the spirit of the team, the fans, and taps into the squad's slogan of "defending the land."

It's the first time in franchise history that the team will wear the color gray on the court.

The City Edition uniform joins the Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) Editions as the final installment in a collection of four new Nike uniforms introduced for the 2017-18 season.

The team will debut the new look on Feb. 3 against the Houston Rockets.

The jerseys are made of polyester derived from recycled plastic water bottles.

The City Edition first-look:

“The Land,” Cleveland's popular nickname, displays across the chest.

Side panels, inspired by the iconic “Guardians of Transportation” sculptures.

The State of Ohio on the waistband + the Ohio flag underneath the flap, a nod to #Cavs fans across Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jCJFuRDFK6 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 27, 2017

