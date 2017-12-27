17-year-old Keystone High School student found dead in overturned SUV

Kayden Williams, 17, of Elyria -- a Keystone High School student -- was found dead early Wednesday morning in an overturned SUV.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Williams was driving a 2002 Chevy Blazer on West Ridge Road in Carlisle Township when he lost control and slammed into a ditch.

We are opening the High School cafeteria and study hall this evening from 6:00-8pm for anyone that wants to come together and grieve the loss of Kayden. — Keystone Schools (@KeystoneSchools) December 27, 2017

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

He wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident; drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

I am going to miss you Kayden! Love your smile, your energy, your love of life! I love you and am thankful for our time together. God bless you and your family. pic.twitter.com/eN5j25gfWH — Coach Griswold (@TheMrGriz) December 27, 2017

The one-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

