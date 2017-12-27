Bone-chilling arctic air smothers Northeast Ohio; lake effect sn - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bone-chilling arctic air smothers Northeast Ohio; lake effect snow headed this way

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, Meteorologist
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
Join Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak tonight at 10:35 p.m. for a livestream weather update. (Source: WOIO) Join Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak tonight at 10:35 p.m. for a livestream weather update. (Source: WOIO)
NORTHEAST OHIO (WOIO) -

Weather snapshot:

  • More waves of lake snow through Friday
  • Bitter cold wind chills
  • No signs of change any time soon 

Your worst nightmare has come true if you are not a fan of bitter cold and snow. 

The overall pattern is not changing as arctic air is to remain in place right into the new year. 

Disturbances will lead to shots of snow and lake effect snow. 

Several more inches of snow will fall especially where the lake effect snow sets up. 

I went with another trace to 3 inches of snow tonight in the lake effect areas. You will see nothing outside of the lake effect zone.

Tomorrow looks basically dry except east of Cleveland where an additional trace to 3 inches is in the forecast.  A disturbance Thursday night will give everybody some light snow then more lake effect along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. 

More of the same through the holiday weekend.

