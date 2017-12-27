17 year old shot in neck on Cleveland's east side

A 17-year-old was rushed to University Hospitals Wednesday after he suffered a gunshot to the neck.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Eddy Road at about 9 p.m.

Cleveland police are investigating the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Police did not comment on whether the teen's injury was critical.

