Cleveland firefighter injured battling house fire caused by 'careless smoking'

The fire broke out at 663 East 99th St. Wednesday evening, causing significant damage to the home. (Source: WOIO) The fire broke out at 663 East 99th St. Wednesday evening, causing significant damage to the home. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment to injuries sustained while fighting a house fire on Cleveland's east side late Wednesday night.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 600 block of East 99th Street just after 8:30 p.m.

The fire started on the second floor due to "careless smoking," according to fire department officials. The blaze then spread to the first floor. 

The house was heavily damaged, but firefighters were eventually able to contain the flames.

Two residents escaped from the house without injuries, but a firefighter was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for injuries. The firefighter's condition is not known at this time.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to fire department officials.

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    A new organization in Stark County called Compassion Delivered has been piloting a program that will deliver nutritious meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

