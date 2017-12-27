Cleveland firefighter injured battling house fire caused by 'careless smoking'

The fire broke out at 663 East 99th St. Wednesday evening, causing significant damage to the home. (Source: WOIO)

A firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment to injuries sustained while fighting a house fire on Cleveland's east side late Wednesday night.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, crews responded to a home in the 600 block of East 99th Street just after 8:30 p.m.

The fire started on the second floor due to "careless smoking," according to fire department officials. The blaze then spread to the first floor.

The house was heavily damaged, but firefighters were eventually able to contain the flames.

Fire under control in the 6th Battalion. Fire Investigators working on cause and origin. pic.twitter.com/eelOzbDmdn — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 28, 2017

Two residents escaped from the house without injuries, but a firefighter was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for injuries. The firefighter's condition is not known at this time.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to fire department officials.

