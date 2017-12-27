Cleveland home with no smoke detectors consumed by fire; firefighter injured

The fire broke out at 663 East 99th St. Wednesday evening, causing significant damage to the home. (Source: WOIO)

A house with no working smoke detectors caught fire Wednesday; two residents escaped the home safely, but a firefighter was injured in the blaze.

The fire occurred at 663 East 99th St. at about 8:35 p.m.

The fire was sparked on the second floor then spread to the first floor, causing significant damage to the home.

The fireman was taken to MetroHealth hospital and is expected to be OK.

The fire was doused by the Cleveland Fire Department.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

