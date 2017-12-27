Cleveland home with no smoke detectors consumed by fire; firefig - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland home with no smoke detectors consumed by fire; firefighter injured

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The fire broke out at 663 East 99th St. Wednesday evening, causing significant damage to the home. (Source: WOIO) The fire broke out at 663 East 99th St. Wednesday evening, causing significant damage to the home. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A house with no working smoke detectors caught fire Wednesday; two residents escaped the home safely, but a firefighter was injured in the blaze.

The fire occurred at 663 East 99th St. at about 8:35 p.m.

The fire was sparked on the second floor then spread to the first floor, causing significant damage to the home.

The fireman was taken to MetroHealth hospital and is expected to be OK.

The fire was doused by the Cleveland Fire Department.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Full list of college football bowl games

    Full list of college football bowl games

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:41 AM EST2017-12-28 05:41:09 GMT

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

  • New program delivers meals to seriously ill in Stark County

    New program delivers meals to seriously ill in Stark County

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:23 AM EST2017-12-27 12:23:21 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    A new organization in Stark County called Compassion Delivered has been piloting a program that will deliver nutritious meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

    More >>

    A new organization in Stark County called Compassion Delivered has been piloting a program that will deliver nutritious meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

    More >>

  • Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 5:21 AM EST2017-12-26 10:21:38 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly