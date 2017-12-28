Suspended NC State guard Markell Johnson indicted on assaults in - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Suspended NC State guard Markell Johnson indicted on assaults in Cleveland

Sophmore Markell Johnson is from Cleveland (Source: AP Images) Sophmore Markell Johnson is from Cleveland (Source: AP Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Suspended North Carolina State sophomore guard Markell Johnson has been indicted on assault charges in his hometown of Cleveland.

Local media report the charges stem from an incident on October 8.

Court records Johnson and three others were released on bond after being jailed December 20. A pretrial conference was scheduled for Thursday.

Efforts to reach Johnson and his attorney were unsuccessful.

North Carolina State announced Johnson's indefinite suspension December 16. At the time, athletic department spokesman Craig Hammel cited a violation of the school's student-athlete code of conduct but provided no further details.

According to the school's code of conduct, a student-athlete charged with a felony crime will be immediately and indefinitely suspended from athletics participation, pending the final disposition of all charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Seen on 19Seen on 19More>>

  • Full list of college football bowl games

    Full list of college football bowl games

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:41 AM EST2017-12-28 05:41:09 GMT

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

    The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.

    More >>

  • New program delivers meals to seriously ill in Stark County

    New program delivers meals to seriously ill in Stark County

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:23 AM EST2017-12-27 12:23:21 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    A new organization in Stark County called Compassion Delivered has been piloting a program that will deliver nutritious meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

    More >>

    A new organization in Stark County called Compassion Delivered has been piloting a program that will deliver nutritious meals to people fighting life-threatening illnesses.

    More >>

  • Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Avon seniors get holiday visit from shelter dogs

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 5:21 AM EST2017-12-26 10:21:38 GMT
    (Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>

    The holidays can be an exciting time for so many of us, but this can also be a lonely time of the year for some others. That's why a local organization called the Visiting Angels make it a point to bring their four legged friends with them when they stop in to see some area seniors. The Visiting Angels of Lorain County partners with the Friendship Animal Protective League of Elyria to bring shelter dogs and cats to places like the Rose Senior Living Facility in Avon. Twice a month f...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly