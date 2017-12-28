Erie, Pa. could have nearly 7 feet of snow on the ground by end of Saturday

The snowfall is far from over (Source: Ethan Noertly Instagram/CNN)

Heavy snow has been falling on Erie, Pa. since Dec. 24, and it doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

According to the National Weather Service, 65.1 inches of snow fell on Erie from Christmas Eve night to Wednesday at 7 p.m. The snowfall set multiple weather records.

The National Weather Service forecast an additional 16 inches of snow to fall on Erie through Saturday.

More snow on tap for the snowbelt this weekend. pic.twitter.com/nZspLVoWpU — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 28, 2017

Combine the 65 inches of snow accumulation that is already on the ground with the potential 16 inches of snow expected this weekend, and Erie could have 81 inches of snow. That's nearly 7 feet of snow!

The snowfall totals are so extreme, the National Weather Service is even feeling pity for western Pennsylvania. They apologized for the forecast:

"So, will issue a winter storm watch for portions of northeast Ohio and northwest PA with 12-16 inches possible Friday through Saturday...highest amounts likely Erie county PA. (Sorry). Temps remain much colder than normal with highs mostly teens today and possibly a few near 20 Friday."

