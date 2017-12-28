Man accused of murdering good Samaritan at Akron convenience sto - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man accused of murdering good Samaritan at Akron convenience store appears in court

Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Jarvell Henderson appears for arraignment (Source: WOIO) Jarvell Henderson appears for arraignment (Source: WOIO)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

The suspected shooter who killed a man during a robbery at Luei's Convenience in Akron made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

Akron police arrested Jarvell Henderson, 27, on Wednesday. He faces aggravated robbery and aggravated murder charges in connection to Tuesday's incident at the convenience store on Hammel Street.

The judge set Henderson's bond at $2 million.

Investigators say Henderson, armed with a gun, entered the store and stole cash from behind the counter.

A customer, who has been identified by 59-year-old David Dzatko, confronted Henderson in the parking lot when he fled on foot. Dzatko tried to spray the suspect with pepper spray before the robber shot him in the torso and ran off.

Dzatko was taken to Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities linked Henderson to the crime because he dropped an out-of-state identification card at the scene of the crime.

Henderson does have a prior criminal record. According to the Akron Police Department, he was released from a Kansas City jail in March for a robbery conviction.

Henderson is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday.

