Cleveland mother accused of killing 5-year-old son indicted on murder, additional charges

Larissa Rodriguez, the mother suspected of killing her 5-year-old boy, has been indicted on additional charges, including murder, in connection to the boy's death.

Rodriguez was previously arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court for murder, but the case is now being handled by the Cuyahoga County courts. During arraignment, Brian Murphy of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said the boy hasn't been seen alive since September.

"Based on the investigation, the State believes the Ms. Rodriguez failed to seek medical treatment for her son who is already suffering from multiple and physical infirmaries," said Murphy. "The boy died as a result of her disregard and was found buried in the backyard."

Rodriguez, the 34-year-old mother of nine children, has now been indicted on murder, felonious assault, two counts of endangering children, and offenses against human corpse, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

A previous affidavit shows that Rodriguez led police to the abused body of her son Jordan, who was buried in her backyard.

The affidavit also states that 'Rodriguez buried the child inappropriately and the corpse exhibited multiple signs of abuse, including broken ribs.'

Cleveland police say officers first started investigating Jordan's disappearance and alleged murder Monday, Dec. 18, after receiving a tip from Pakistan from the brother of Larissa's boyfriend, Scott Rodriguez.

Investigators went to the West 80th Street home, but found nothing. When they returned the next day, they found the human remains, which are believed to be Jordan's remains, buried in the backyard.

Rodriguez, a 34-year-old mother of nine, was taken into custody Dec. 18, and has been jailed ever since. The judge set a $1 million bond.

Police records show that Rodriguez has a history of violence as both a victim and a suspect. She has been connected to various incidents, including a missing persons case, assault, and domestic violence.

According to police, Rodriguez told officers that Jordan has special needs and is unable to speak. She said Jordan left earlier this month to visit his paternal father in Texas.

Officials from the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services removed four children from Rodriguez's dirty and cockroach-infested home and placed them in emergency foster care. The four children range in age from 16 months to 12 years.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 2, 2018.

