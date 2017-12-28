Cleveland cop fired for role in 2015 deadly shooting of robbery suspect

Alan Buford was fired from the Cleveland Police Department on Thursday (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland police officer has been fired for violating the department's use of force policy in 2015 for his involvement in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a robbery suspect.

According to a city press release, Alan Buford, a patrol officer at the time, responded to Parkwood Grocery on Parkwood Road for reports of a male breaking into the store on March 19, 2015.

During the incident, Buford fired his weapon at the suspect Brandon Jones. Jones died as a result of the gunshot wound.

An administrative review of the incident determined that Buford violated the Cleveland Division of Police Use of Force Policy. He used force greater than what was necessary during the incident.

The Cleveland Police Department and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office investigated the case and charged Buford with negligent homicide. Buford was later acquitted of the crime in Cleveland Municipal Court.

City of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath, and Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams announced that Buford's employment was terminated on Thursday.

Buford joined the police force in August of 1996.

Here is the termination letter the city shared:

