Semi accident closes a portion of I-77

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
A portion of the southbound lanes of I-77 are currently closed due to a semi accident.

The crash happened between I-277 and Arlington Road in Summit County.

Motorists are being urged to use alternate routes.

No one was injured, according to Summit County Sheriff's.

