Only 28/164 cities tracked by National Weather Service are colde - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Only 28/164 cities tracked by National Weather Service are colder than Cleveland today

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
Connect

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's warmer in Anchorage, Alaska (16 degrees) than it is in Cleveland (13 degrees) today. 

The Midwest is under a deep freeze for the next week or so with temperatures not climbing above freezing until the middle of January

At the time this was published, Cleveland had a high of 13 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight's low is expected to be 11 degrees in Cleveland.

There are only 28 places out of 164 cities tracked by the NWS that are colder than Cleveland in the United States today. 

  1. Bismarck, N.D. 9 degrees
  2. Burlington, Vt. 10 degrees
  3. Caribou, Maine 1 degree
  4. Chicago, Ill. 7 degrees
  5. Des Moines, Idaho 6 degrees
  6. Duluth, Minn. -3 degrees
  7. Fairbanks, Alaska 2 degrees
  8. Fargo, N.D. 3 degrees
  9. Flint, Mich. 9 degrees
  10. Fort Wayne, Ind. 12 degrees
  11. Green Bay, Wis. 2 degrees
  12. Indianapolis, Ind. 11 degrees
  13. Kansas City, Mo. 12 degrees
  14. Lansing, Mich. 11 degrees
  15. Lincoln, Ark. 8 degrees
  16. Madison, Wisc. 5 degrees
  17. Milwaukee, Wisc. 7 degrees
  18. St. Paul, Minn. 5 degrees
  19. Omaha, Neb. 7 degrees
  20. Peoria, Ill. 8 degrees
  21. Rapid City, S.D. 7 degrees
  22. Rockford, Ill. 5 degrees
  23. St. Louis, Minn. 12 degrees
  24. Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. 3 degrees
  25. Sioux City, Iowa 6 degrees
  26. Sioux Falls, S.D. 8 degrees
  27. South Bend, Ind. 10 degrees
  28. Springfield, Ill. 11 degrees

Based on average temperatures, Dec. 27 marked the start of the coldest time of year in Northeast Ohio

The bad news is that it's the coldest week of the year and this year Cleveland is much colder than the average.

-- RELATED: 7 Cleveland restaurants to get spicy food to warm up during this deep freeze (photos) --

The good news is that if yesterday marked the start of the coldest time of the year, it will only get warmer, on average, from here until the summer. 

From Dec. 27 to Feb. 3, the average high temperatures are just 34 or 35 degrees with average lows of 23 to 21 degrees. 

The forecast in Northeast Ohio is calling for highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.

On top of that, the windchill is making it feel even more dangerously cold. Get your full forecast here

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly