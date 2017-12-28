Only 28/164 cities tracked by National Weather Service are colder than Cleveland today

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's warmer in Anchorage, Alaska (16 degrees) than it is in Cleveland (13 degrees) today.

The Midwest is under a deep freeze for the next week or so with temperatures not climbing above freezing until the middle of January.

At the time this was published, Cleveland had a high of 13 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight's low is expected to be 11 degrees in Cleveland.

There are only 28 places out of 164 cities tracked by the NWS that are colder than Cleveland in the United States today.

Bismarck, N.D. 9 degrees Burlington, Vt. 10 degrees Caribou, Maine 1 degree Chicago, Ill. 7 degrees Des Moines, Idaho 6 degrees Duluth, Minn. -3 degrees Fairbanks, Alaska 2 degrees Fargo, N.D. 3 degrees Flint, Mich. 9 degrees Fort Wayne, Ind. 12 degrees Green Bay, Wis. 2 degrees Indianapolis, Ind. 11 degrees Kansas City, Mo. 12 degrees Lansing, Mich. 11 degrees Lincoln, Ark. 8 degrees Madison, Wisc. 5 degrees Milwaukee, Wisc. 7 degrees St. Paul, Minn. 5 degrees Omaha, Neb. 7 degrees Peoria, Ill. 8 degrees Rapid City, S.D. 7 degrees Rockford, Ill. 5 degrees St. Louis, Minn. 12 degrees Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. 3 degrees Sioux City, Iowa 6 degrees Sioux Falls, S.D. 8 degrees South Bend, Ind. 10 degrees Springfield, Ill. 11 degrees

Based on average temperatures, Dec. 27 marked the start of the coldest time of year in Northeast Ohio.

The bad news is that it's the coldest week of the year and this year Cleveland is much colder than the average.

The good news is that if yesterday marked the start of the coldest time of the year, it will only get warmer, on average, from here until the summer.

From Dec. 27 to Feb. 3, the average high temperatures are just 34 or 35 degrees with average lows of 23 to 21 degrees.

The forecast in Northeast Ohio is calling for highs in the teens and lows in the single digits.

On top of that, the windchill is making it feel even more dangerously cold. Get your full forecast here.

