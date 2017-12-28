Tuscarawas County Health Department says 2 fatal cases of bacterial meningitis not connected

The Tuscarawas County Health Department is having a news conference Dec. 28 to talk about two fatal bacterial meningitis cases this month. (Source: CBS News)

The Tuscarawas County Health Department said during a news conference Thursday that the two fatal cases of bacterial meningitis are not connected.

The first case was reported to the health department on Dec. 15. The second was confirmed Dec. 27.

The cases are not related, the health department said, but both have resulted in death.

The two cases are isolated and the health department said this is not an outbreak situation.

The health department also said there is not a greater risk of contracting bacterial meningitis in Tuscarawas County.

The health department said there is no reason to believe the victims had any contact with each other.

The victims lived in different parts of the county.

According to a Facebook post from the Tuscarawas County Health Department, preliminary testing shows they were infected with different types of bacteria that can cause meningitis.

What is meningitis?

Some people are more susceptible to meningitis.

People who experience symptoms of meningitis include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Stiff Neck/Back

Nausea and/or vomiting

The health department said people who have these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

Health officials want to remind everyone of age appropriate vaccines including vaccines for meningitis and pneumonia.

Garaway Local Schools said the person who died from the second case was a staff member at Dundee Elementary School.

The school district is in contact with the Tuscarawas County Health Department.

The health department is working with the Ohio Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control to determine the appropriate protocols in bacterial meningitis.

The second case happened over break and the school district said they are following the health department's guidance and taking extra measures.

The school district said health officials have expressed no widespread concern as this appears to be an isolated case.

Garaway Local Schools said they want families to be safe and informed of the warning signs.

