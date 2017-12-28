Police searching for teen missing for 17 days

Middleburg Heights police and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a teen who has been missing since Dec. 11.

The family of Tshia Ratchford-Williams has not seen her in the last two weeks.

The 15-year old went missing from Middleburg Heights 17 days ago.

Tshia has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue true religion jumpsuit, a gray Northface jacket and dark colored boots.

If you have any information call the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office at 216-348-4232.

