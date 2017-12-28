Police searching for teen missing for 17 days - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police searching for teen missing for 17 days

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tshia Ratchford-Williams (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office) Tshia Ratchford-Williams (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office)
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Middleburg Heights police and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a teen who has been missing since Dec. 11.

The family of Tshia Ratchford-Williams has not seen her in the last two weeks. 

The 15-year old went missing from Middleburg Heights 17 days ago.

Tshia has brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a blue true religion jumpsuit, a gray Northface jacket  and dark colored boots.

If you have any information call the  Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office at 216-348-4232.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly