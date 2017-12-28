Johnny Manziel can now play in the Canadian Football League - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Johnny Manziel can now play in the Canadian Football League

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel can now play in the Canadian Football League.

The CFL said Manziel can sign a contract to play for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

If you are wondering where Hamilton is, it's about an 80 minute drive northwest of Niagara Falls.

The Tiger-Cats finished 6-12 during the 2017 CFL season.

The 2018 season will begin in June.

The regular season in the CFL is little different than the NFL season.

There are 18 regular season games in the CFL compared to the NFL's 16.

Manziel last played football in 2015.

The former Browns quarterback played two seasons in the National Football League.

Manziel threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 15 games with the Browns. 

The quarterback was the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Coming out of college Manziel was looked at as one of the best NFL prospects, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

He was also one of the most popular players in the NFL.

In June of 2014 he had the No. 1 selling jersey in the league.

He was the only rookie to make the top ten of the list.

