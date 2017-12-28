Former judge jailed for assaulting wife indefinitely suspended

Lance Mason apologized for his actions in court in 2015. (Source: WOIO)

Two years after a Cuyahoga County judge was sentenced to two years in prison for domestic violence, the former judge's law license was suspended indefinitely.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Thursday that, and Lance Mason can only apply for reinstatement by meeting certain conditions that include undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Judge Lance Mason guaranteed jail time after pleading guilty in court

Mason pleaded guilty in 2015 to one count of attempted felonious assault and one count of domestic violence.

Mason punched his wife in the face several times, choked and bit her while they were driving on Van Aken Boulevard in Shaker Heights on Aug. 2, 2014. The couple's two children were present during the attack.

Judge Lance Mason arrested; charged with beating and biting his wife

Aisha Mason suffered a broken orbital bone, cuts, bruises, even a bite mark from the attack.

The Board of Professional Conduct recommended that Mason be disbarred but the justices unanimously disagreed and wrote: because Mason’s misconduct did not involve dishonesty or abuse of his judicial office and was not premeditated or part of a pattern of behavior, his ultimate penalty should be less than disbarment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.