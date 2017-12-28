Ming Ming Chen to be sentenced to 22 years for murder of 5-year-old daughter in Stark County

Ming Ming Chen is expected to be sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of her 5-year-old child Ashley Zhao in January.

The Stark County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release the murder was not premeditated and Chen, 29, did not qualify for the death penalty.

The prosecutor's office mistakenly sent a press release to the media a day early about the sentencing. Chen is slated to be sentenced at noon Dec. 29.

This tragic incident was committed in a fit of anger by a mother who had never bonded with her child, because she had not raised her since infancy, and who was more of a burden to her mother than a blessing," Stark County Prosecuting Attorney John D. Ferrero said in a press release. "Ming Ming Chen is also in this country illegally and was in the process of being deported prior to this incident and I expect her to be deported to China at the completion of the 22 year prison term imposed today."The 5-year-old was found dead and "concealed" on Jan. 10 at restaurant owned by Chen and her husband Liang Zhao on Portage Avenue. Her mother was arrested for murder and her father was arrested for complicity.

Zhao pleaded guilty to charges including obstructing justice and corpse abuse.

Authorities said Chen struck Ashley several times in the head with her right fist before reporting her missing.

Zhao then found Ashley and noticed green fluid coming out of her mouth, according to officials.

He took her to the bathroom to wash it off her face before attempting CPR after noticing she wasn't breathing, police said.

