Fire rips through home on Cleveland's west side

A fire tore through a home on Cleveland's west side Thursday with flames shooting from the windows.

The home, located at 3656 West 134th St., sustained heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.

The intense fire even caused heavy damage to a car parked next to the home.

The fire, which was reported at about 4:15 p.m., took roughly 20 minutes to extinguish.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

