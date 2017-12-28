Man charged with murder in shooting death of Cleveland pizza delivery driver

Tyrone Leegrand II faces 10 charges in connection with the 2015 murder of a pizza delivery driver in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Leegrand on aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

In June of 2015 Michael Prock was working for Nunzio’s Pizza, delivering food at West 59th Street and Bridge Avenue, when Leegrand allegedly tried to rob him at gunpoint.

As Prock sped off, Leegrand reportedly opened fire on the car.

Prock, 41, suffered a gunshot wound, but kept driving until he slammed into a pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I commend the Cleveland Police Department's Homicide Unit for their relentless pursuit to find the person who ambushed and murdered a hard-working member of our community," said Prosecutor Micheal O'Malley in a prepared statement. "CPD left no stone unturned since June 2015 and their hard work resulted in today's indictment."

Leegrand, who was 22 at the time of the crime, will be arraigned on Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

