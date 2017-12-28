Coventry Township woman indicted for allegedly murdering husband and stashing remains

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Thursday that Marcia Eubank, 49, of Coventry Township, has been indicted for allegedly killing and dismembering her husband, 54-year-old Howard Eubank.

Eubank's felony charges include:

Aggravated murder

Murder

Tampering with evidence

Abuse of a corpse

Investigators say Marcia Eubank killed her husband of nearly 25 years, then cut up his body and placed the remains in bins, which were left throughout their home.

Eubank's son reportedly found the remains and notified police.

Eubank is scheduled to be arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Jan. 5 at 8 a.m.

