Coventry Township woman indicted for allegedly murdering husband - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Coventry Township woman indicted for allegedly murdering husband and stashing remains

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Marcia Eubank, 49, of Coventry Township (Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office) Marcia Eubank, 49, of Coventry Township (Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Thursday that Marcia Eubank, 49, of Coventry Township, has been indicted for allegedly killing and dismembering her husband, 54-year-old Howard Eubank.

Eubank's felony charges include:

  • Aggravated murder
  • Murder
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Abuse of a corpse

Investigators say Marcia Eubank killed her husband of nearly 25 years, then cut up his body and placed the remains in bins, which were left throughout their home.

Eubank's son reportedly found the remains and notified police.

Eubank is scheduled to be arraigned in Summit County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Jan. 5 at 8 a.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly