Shaker Heights police mourn sudden loss of SWAT K9

The Shaker Heights Police Department announced Thursday that one of its own, K9 Bak, died from an aggressive form of cancer.

Bak quickly became too sick to continue his duties, and passed away on Dec. 19.

Bak joined the department in 2012 and was paired and lived with Officer Dave Emlaw and his family, according to the SHPD Facebook page.

His work ranged from narcotics and patrol activity to apprehending suspects.

This crime fighting duo not only served Shaker heights residents, but was also a part of the EDGE SWAT team.

"Bak will always be remembered as a faithful and loving companion of the Emlaw family, and a dedicated and loyal partner with the Shaker Heights Police Department."

