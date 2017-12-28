Cleveland 19 crew robbed at gunpoint on city's east side

We have some news to report about: one of our crews became a news story, instead of reporting on one.

A Cleveland 19 reporter and photographer were robbed at gunpoint this afternoon on East 99th Street.

The three robbers, who appeared to be juveniles, took their cell phones and money.

But thankfully, our team was not hurt.

Police are now working to find the suspects.

We appreciate all of the phone calls and kind words of support you’ve sent us about our two co-workers.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.