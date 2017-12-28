Cleveland dog attack: 1 year old hospitalized after suffering bites to face, chest

A 1-year-old girl was bit in the face and chest by a large dog Thursday evening, prompting paramedics to rush her to the hospital.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of East 74th Street.

The girl was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital.

Cleveland police are investigating.

