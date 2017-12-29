Suspended NC State guard Markell Johnson faces felony assault charge in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Suspended North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson is facing a felony assault charge in his home state of Ohio.

According to a court document, Johnson was among four people indicted Dec. 5 in Cuyahoga County. The document states they "did knowingly cause serious physical harm" to a male victim on or about Oct. 8.

Court records show Johnson has pleaded not guilty and posted $5,000 bond on Dec. 20. The case was continued Thursday until the next pretrial hearing scheduled for Jan. 8, according to online court records.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts declined to comment on Johnson's case Thursday afternoon.

Athletic spokesman Fred Demarest said the school learned of the indictment Dec. 14 and indefinitely suspended Johnson that day. N.C. State announced the suspension two days later.

